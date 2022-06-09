Five things to watch June 9: Netcracker teams with Globe, neXat and Eutelsat to offer wider coverage for ISPs

Netcracker announces Globe Telecom partnership

Netcracker has been selected by Globe Telecom to upgrade its support services and maintain a higher level of operational efficiency in the Philippines.

Globe is the largest operator in the country and provides mobile, fixed-line and broadband networks to more than 80 million customers.

Netcracker will deploy its operations automation frameworks to provide a variety of managed services including order fulfilment, proactive monitoring and performance management to meet Globe’s business objectives.

The operator will benefit from faster issue resolution, improved order processing time and significantly lower platform costs, Netcracker says.

SLA Digital selects Ooredoo Kuwait as carrier billing partner

SLA Digital has announced Ooredoo Kuwait as its carrier billing partner after the companies signed a direct agreement.

The partnership will deepen SLA Digital’s existing relationship Ooredoo Group, while giving its content partners access to Ooredoo Kuwait’s subscribers through direct carrier billing.

Kevin Drayne, CEO of SLA Digital said, “We are delighted to have partnered directly with Ooredoo Kuwait.

“This will enable SLA Digital to offer digital content providers access to all mobile operators in Kuwait and create more opportunities for direct carrier billing in the region.

“While we already had an existing relationship with Ooredoo, we are excited to be able to offer more content and services to their customers.

neXat and Eutelsat to deliver wider coverage for ISPs

neXat’s satellite aggregation platform will interconnect its three points-of-presence (PoP) in Brussels, Orlando and Singapore to the Eutelsat ADVANCE global network.

The partnership will extend neXat’s coverage across the world, allowing it to access the entire fleet of the Eutelsat ADVANCE network and its managed portfolio of connectivity services.

Eutelsat has PoPs in Paris, New York and Singapore.

neXat COO Michel Dothey said: “This is a truly significant step for the neXat platform in our journey towards establishing 'The Network of satellite networks’.

“It increases the ability for our clients to buy and resell satellite capacity via the neXat’s e-Marketplace, while providing better access to the value-added services provided by our platform.

Bouygues Telecom to deploy Etiya solution

Software provider Etiya has announced it has been selected by Bouygues Telecom to deploy its cloud ready end to end digital business platform.

The platform will allow Bouygues Telecom to offer greater commercial, digital and technical agility with the integration of new services, partnerships, brands and features.

“We are delighted to be working with Bouygues Telecom”, said Aslan Dogan, CEO of Etiya.

“We are excited to have been selected as their partner in revamping customers’ end to end experience and allowing Bouygues Telecom’s 3 commercial brands to become digital-ready.”

“This partnership will allow us to evolve into a Digital brand focus, providing an agile and new generation digital services marketplace,” added Aurelie Stock-Poeuf CEO of Bouygues Telecom’s BTBD.

Enea launches first complete WiFi SaaS for operators

Enea has launched what it calls the industry’s first WiFi software as a service (SaaS) service management solution for CSPs to launch and monetise WiFi services.

Each CSP has a self-contained, secure service that can also be deployed as a hybrid service to enhance existing WiFi service management software.

Enea says one of Europe’s leading mobile operators has already deployed the solution to securely authenticate users through their SIM card credentials.

The solution will also allow CSPs to scale at their own pace with a pay-as-you-grow model to expand WiFi service footprint and deliver more coverage.