Sugo’s Symbio hires Webex exec to lead CPaaS division

Mihaila (pictured) was briefly Webex’s VP and general manager for collaboration and customer experience, but before that was at Amazon Web Services as head of global communications for Amazon Connect.

He said: “There exists a huge opportunity, particularly in Asia, to work with customers to integrate real-time communication into their businesses. I strongly believe in the central role CPaaS plays in the future of connectivity.”

Symbio is the company formerly known as MyNetFone, and then MNF. Last month CEO Rene Sugo decided to drop another brand, TNZI, inherited from the former Telecom New Zealand.

Initially an engineer, Mihaila has spent 15 years in the cloud communications industry. He joins Symbio on 1 July.

His focus at Symbio will be to drive the company’s CPaaS strategy, directly contributing to Symbio’s vision to have 100 million numbers on network by 2030.

Sugo said: “We are extremely pleased to be welcoming an executive of Giorgio’s calibre as the head of our CPaaS division. Giorgio truly is a champion of cloud technologies and strategy, and we look forward to leveraging his continued enthusiasm for CPaaS to drive growth and further innovating our capabilities at Symbio.”

Mihaila added: “Symbio’s ambitious strategy and impressive global client base provide a unique opportunity for growth in the APAC region. I believe my experience, together with the fantastic team Rene has built, positions me well to lead this division through its next evolution of growth.”

Symbio, based in Sydney, said that Mihaila’s appointment completes its software as a service (SaaS) executive appointments – with Jon Cleaver leading the telco as a service (TaaS) business and Iain Falshaw leading the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) business.