Deutsche Telekom uses 700MHz frequency for first time

With this, the company says it is improving mobile coverage in rural areas, allowing more capacity for customers to use the internet at the same time.

10MHz of additional bandwidth is available exclusively for 5G, the company adds, ensuring shorter download times, with more than 3,000 antennas transmitting 5G at 700MHz.

The 700MHz frequency band offers a significantly longer wavelength than previous 5G frequencies, allowing it to also penetrate buildings and walls better.

"In the course of the expansion, the use of the 700 MHz frequency for 5G is the logical continuation of our spectrum strategy: We want to offer our customers the best network at all times and everywhere,” said Walter Goldenits, head of technology at Deutsche Telekom.

“We are thus reaching even more people nationwide with fast internet and improving 5G coverage in rural areas.

“This is how we create a real value for our customers.”

An antenna on the 700MHz frequency forms a large radio cell that reaches a radius of five to 10km, depending on the geographical conditions.

The company says it also brings the latest mobile radio standard in areas with little or no reception.

Deutsche Telekom says there are now three frequencies on its 5G network along with 700MHz, 2.1GHz and 3.6GHz – all of which will make its entire 5G network “more powerful”.

In its native Germany, where 92% of the population has access to 5G connectivity, more than 67,000 5G antennas offer all three frequencies to over 400 cities and towns.