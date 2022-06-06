AMS-IX and Quanza future-proof internet exchange network

Starting in Amsterdam, the Netherlands where both organisations are based, the migration will benefit internet users by giving them connectivity to the new platform at sixteen colocations across the Netherlands.

"Internet traffic continues to increase with an annual growth rate of approximately 20 percent," said Ruben van den Brink, CTO of AMS-IX.

"AMS-IX is continuously investing in the capabilities and capacity of its platform to facilitate this growth. Today, we announce an important step to future-proof our platform."

Following this and over the coming years, AMS-IX will deploy the Juniper MX routing platform which offers 400G ports, supports open standards and can be easily integrated in the next generation orchestration and automation tools that AMS-IX is currently developing. Quanza will be in charge of the platform delivery and ensure its availability by 24x7 monitoring.

The collaboration expands the existing relationship between the two companies with Quanza providing infrastructure solutions to AMS-IX for over seven years.

"We noticed an unprecedented 35% increase in traffic at AMS-IX at the start of the pandemic," said Frans ter Borg, CEO of Quanza. "A defining moment where you realize network scalability has a profound impact on people’s everyday lives."

At the same time, AMS-IX and ECP| platform voor de InformatieSamenleving, published an argument diagram on the Internet blockade of Russia Today and Sputnik News by European ISPs.

According to both parties, politicians and other stakeholders can use the diagram to weigh arguments for and against this ban and get a feel for the consequences of this blockade.

“Blocking content by Internet Service Providers is a very heavy measure and one that should not be taken fast or lightly," said Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX.

"By publishing this neutral argument diagram on this complicated matter, we enable politicians and policy makers to weigh arguments and come to a sound conclusion on the intended and un-intended consequences of this sanction.”

The diagram was made by The Argumentation Factory and is the result of several sessions in which multiple governmental bodies, academics, NGO's and private companies participated.

“It is important, certainly in view of the future, to have a good public debate about these measures, especially since there was little time for this when the measure was taken. We are happy to take up that gauntlet, with the argument diagram as the basis for this debate,” said Marjolijn Bonthuis, program director of digital security & trust at ECP.