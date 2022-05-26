Verizon and AWS expand edge computing to two new US metros

The two locations bring the total coverage to 19 locations in the US that receive mobile edge computing via AWS wavelength zones.

“With the ongoing expansion of our mobile edge compute infrastructure, we’re enabling developers to build transformational applications that enhance consumers’ experiences by moving the data and processing done by applications and services to the edge of Verizon’s wireless network and closer to the end-user’s device,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business.

“By offering both public and private mobile edge compute, we’re giving businesses ultimate optionality. This can transform the way companies can leverage predictive analytics, allowing them to improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk and increase revenue.”

The benefits of being in closer proximity to the applications used means faster response times by shortening the data roundtrip, reducing latency, for getting data to the device from the cloud.

Developers and businesses will benefit from the ability to build and deploy a variety of latency-sensitive applications for use cases such as immersive VR gaming, video distribution, and autonomous vehicles.

“With the rapid expansion of AWS Wavelength Zones across the US, even more developers can innovate faster and deploy powerful cloud-based applications to the edge – offering ultra low latency, high bandwidth, and high performance for these applications,” said George Elissaios, director and general manager of AWS EC2 core product management at AWS.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Verizon to bring AWS services to the edge of the Verizon 5G network across the US to help our customers transform consumer experiences.”

Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength is currently available in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Tennessee, New York City, Phoenix, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Tampa, Florida and Washington DC.