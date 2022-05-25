Amdocs boosts 5G portfolio with $188m acquisition

The UK-based network assurance company, Mycom OSI provides SaaS-based cloud network and service assurance solutions to CSPs around the world. It delivers 5G assurance applications and solutions to customers with 5G networks, as well as serving wireline operator networks.

The two said the deal will support a "5G-powered smart world and monetise new generation of intelligent services".

“This is a strategic growth move that builds on our other recent successful acquisitions in the network and cloud space and executes on three of our core strategic pillars – intelligent network automation, 5G and cloud,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer at Amdocs.

“As the network and services of the 5G era become increasingly dynamic and complex, a holistic, end-to-end approach is key and can only be achieved with a powerful AI-backed assurance solution suite. That’s why we’re so excited to welcome the highly talented and dedicated Mycom OSI team to Amdocs.”

The deal has been approved by Amdocs' board and is expected to close in Q4 of FY22. As such, revenue from Mycom OSI is expected to be "immaterial in fiscal 2022 and will add less than 1% to total revenue on an annualised basis", Amdocs said.

Supporting its London HQ, MYCOM OSI has offices the US, France, UAE, India and Singapore and

“MYCOM OSI has a track record of continuous innovation and helping service providers around the world predict and resolve network problems before they impact customers, while reducing operational costs through automation and AI,” said Andrew Coll, CEO at Mycom OSI.

“We’re excited to be embarking on the next chapter of our company story as part of the Amdocs family as we bring our combined expertise together under one roof. At a time of rapid transformation in the communications sector, the combined scale and deep domain expertise will create a unique and broad range of complementary and innovative solutions, such as closed-loop automation to help service providers in deploying 5G networks and services at scale.”

In recent months the award-winning Amdocs has published its L.E.A.D.E.R framework, which assesses MNOs across the globe on their ability to scale eSIM technology across several lines of businesses. It has also launched the Amdocs Freestyle Billing solution, which addresses new capabilities and use cases enabled by 5G such as network slicing, AR/VR services and precise monitoring.