NTT opens tier three Madrid facility

The technology park, located 20km north west of Madrid, will host 3,600m2 of IT space and a maximum IT capacity of 6.3MW when fully built out. NTT’s first major client installation in the facility is powered entirely by renewable energy.

"The demand for data centre capacity in Spain has grown strongly in recent years. Madrid is the largest data centre hub in Spain and a European gateway to the world, and our investment in the region is another milestone on our global roadmap as we continue to expand our presence across the continent to meet the coverage, capacity and connectivity needs of our clients", said Florian Winkler, CEO of NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division in EMEA.

The new data centre will offer NTT's proprietary Global Data Center Interconnect (GDCI) to implement high-performance private connections to internet nodes such as ESpanix, NetIX and DE-CIX, as well as cloud providers such as AWS, Google, Microsoft and others.

Earlier this month, Interxion said it would develop a colocation and connectivity hub in Barcelona and Exa and DE-CIX also have projects in the city.

"Spain has become a hub for communications in southern Europe in recent years, in part due to new submarine cables", added Araceli Pedraza, Country Managing Director at NTT Ltd. in Spain. "With our new data center in Madrid, we are actively shaping the digital future of the region. Here, companies will find a reliable, secure and sustainable home for IT infrastructures. At the same time, comprehensive connectivity ensures maximum flexibility."