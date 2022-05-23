TIM’s Sparkle sets up point of presence in Warsaw

The move is to respond to the fast-growing demand for international connectivity both in the country and in the neighbouring region, said Sparkle.

The company will be able to connect “network providers, ISPs, OTTs, content and application providers”, said Sparkle, which “will be able to enjoy reliable, low latency internet connectivity through Sparkle’s tier-1 IP transit service Seabone with speeds up to 400Gbps”.

The move follows euNetworks, which expanded its network to Warsaw last December, connecting Berlin and Hamburg as week as Brno via 2,977km of newly lit fibre. And Beyond.pl also launched a direct connection between Frankfurt, Poznan and Warsaw in 2021.

A year ago Google set up a cloud region in Warsaw, its first in central and eastern Europe.

Sparkle said its customers can now benefit from the full range of its IP portfolio including DDoS Protection service, that grants them the option to self-protect their networks from attacks, and virtual NAP, which provides virtual access to leading internet exchange points without the need to build proprietary infrastructure.

Sparkle said that, with this new opening, it expands its European network to the north-east, giving a total of 90 PoPs in 20 countries.