DE-CIX expands Frankfurt presence with NewTelco partnership

Two new DE-CIX Premium Enabled Sites are being developed – one in the centre of the German metropolis on the River Main and the other in Karlstein am Main in the Rhine-Main metropolitan region.

“Through the new partnership with NewTelco, we can further expand the role of DE-CIX as the most important European Internet Exchange and offer our customers in and around the Main metropolis even greater redundancy," said Mareike Jacobshagen, head of global business partner program, DE-CIX.

"Our goal is to expand our coverage not only in Frankfurt, but nationwide, in order to be as close as possible to the user. This reduces latency and improves the user experience.”

Specifically, NewTelco will provide the data centre infrastructure while DE-CIX will operate its own network infrastructure there. The partnership, aim to meet the increased demand from enterprises for interconnection services and data capacities.

Earlier this year, DE-CIX and Aqaba Digital Hub inked a partnership for the development of, AqabaIX powered by DE-CIX.

“In addition to our colocation and data centre space in Frankfurt, we made a conscious decision to build the MainRZ in the environs of the Rhine-Main metropolitan region in order to provide the necessary data centre infrastructure for digitalisation and thus also the increasing demand for data capacities in the region," said Jens Leuchters, managing director, NewTelco.

"Not only do our customers benefit from the new DE-CIX partnership at our carrier grade location in Kleyerstraße in Frankfurt, but we also bring the world's largest Internet Exchange with redundant network connections & low latencies to the Aschaffenburg district. This enables local and regional enterprises and authorities to operate their ICT infrastructures in compliance with the GDPR in our VK 3 /RC 3 certified data centre and to connect them with high bandwidths with low latencies.”