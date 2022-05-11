Crosslake Fibre Joins Cologix TOR1 data centre

The new interconnect will enable customers to store, manage and transmit data via Crosslake's subsea cable, which connects key markets in Toronto, Canada to New York and Chicago.

“Cologix 151 Front Street is a highly strategic location for interconnection to our unique network services,” said Fergus Innes, chief commercial officer, Crosslake Fibre.

“No other provider had the combination of location, access, space, capability and service. The Cologix platform gives us access to more markets, carriers, clouds and countries. Cologix is in tune with the growing demand for subsea connectivity and is well positioned to scale alongside us.”

Cologix TOR1 is home to 20,000+ interconnections, 600+ networks, 300+ cloud providers and 29 onramps in North America. At the start of the year, Cologix welcomed Telstra to its TOR1 facility.

Earlier this week, Maple Leaf Fibre, the planned inter-city Canadian link between Toronto and Montréal and a joint venture with Canada’s Crosslake Fibre, confirmed that has dropped its plan for an underwater segment and will be entirely terrestrial for the whole length.

“We’re proud that Crosslake Fibre chose to partner with us for this innovative offering,” said Laura Ortman, president and chief revenue officer, Cologix.

“Hosting Crosslake Fibre’s Toronto submarine cable endpoint spanning Lake Ontario opens an additional Canada – US corridor that is the fastest, most direct route from Toronto to New York and Chicago. Together, we share a vision of reducing latency and connecting the world at greater speeds.”

According to the 2021 Tech-30 report by CBRE, Toronto led all Tech-30 markets for job growth in 2019-2020 at 26.4%.

Toronto came in third overall for the size of its tech talent labour pool for 2020according to CBRE’s Scoring Tech Talent 2021 report. In addition, Toronto ranked third highest for the percentage of its tech workforce graduating from the top 25 degree-producing universities in North America.

“The addition of Crosslake Fibre to our Toronto market further solidifies Cologix’s position as the premier interconnection provider for North American business,” added Ortman. “This partnership helps to address the growing demand for additional fibre capacity hastened by Toronto’s technology boom. Major technology companies have set up offices there and it’s positioned to be the next Silicon Valley.”

“Toronto is rapidly growing into a critical core for the next generation of business-critical fibre to enable the future of colocation,” said Innes. “We’re excited to partner with Cologix to expand connections in this key technology hub.”