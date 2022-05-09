EQT bolsters sustainability team in Europe and NY

Tinna C. Nielsen (pictured left) has joined as equitable transformation lead for social and human sustainability, reporting to Bahare Haghshenas, global head of sustainable transformation, while Angela Jhanji (pictured right) has joined EQT Private Capital as managing director for sustainability integration. Jhanji will report to Sophie Walker, head of sustainability for private capital.

The news breaks the same day that EQT's Zayo made its first loan linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

Bahare Haghshenas, EQT’s Global Head of Sustainable Transformation, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Tinna and Angela to EQT’s global sustainability team as we double down on our industry-leading commitment to sustainability. These latest hires underscore our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and human rights, as well as our ambition to drive sustainability value creation across our investments. Tinna and Angela’s expertise will be instrumental in the next phase of EQT’s journey.”

Based out of Copenhagen, Nielsen will take oversee human rights, and diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as accelerate initiatives across EQT’s global network of advisors and portfolio companies.

She's described as an "organizational anthropologist" and prior to this appointment worked at the Danish Institute for Human Rights, the United Nations, and as a consultant across multiple industries. Nielsen is also part of the World Economic Forum Expert Network.

Jhanji's 16-year career has focused on corporate sustainability and she was involved in the launch of Grant Thornton's US advisory services in ESG and sustainability. She was an ESG director at the firm and in her new role will work closely with EQT’s investment teams to advise on potential opportunities and due diligence, as well as "accelerating the ongoing sustainability transformations" across EQT Private Capital’s 200 portfolio companies.