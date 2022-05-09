Unitas Global acquires INAP’s Network Business assets

It's less than a month since Digital Alpha acquired Unitas Global's connectivity business and this deal will see Unitas Global's automated design and pricing platform, Unitas Nexus and its global network, Unitas Reach, combined with INAP's network technologies, including its patented, intelligent routing software, MIRO, or Managed Internet Route Optimizer.

Unitas said this would give it a global network serving 18 markets with Performance IP and more than a thousand multinational enterprise customers. INAP will also become a "strategic customer" of Unitas and will expand its portfolio with Unitas Reach network transformation solutions, including the most recent alliance announcement with PacketFabric.

INAP CEO Mike Sicoli said the deal is "a win win for all involved".

"Unitas Global will continue to provide the high-quality services that customers enjoy today while investing in new solutions to enable further network transformation tomorrow. We also look forward to partnering with Unitas Global to bring an expanded portfolio of connectivity offerings to our colocation and cloud customers," Sicoli added.

Rick Shrotri managing partner of Digital Alpha Advisors said: "The acquisition of INAP’s Network Business assets is a powerful proof point of Digital Alpha's commitment to investing in and developing transformative next generation networks that provide a more holistic networking-as-a-service solution in the currently fragmented marketplace."