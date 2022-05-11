Exa Infrastructure welcomes Nicholas Collins as CCO

In his new role, Collins will be responsible for leading all Exa's go-to-market domains.

“Nick will lead our charge in ensuring we are in lock-step with what our customers need from a digital infrastructure partner as their data needs continue to increase and diversify," said Martijn Blanken, CEO of Exa Infrastructure.

"Nick has formidable go-to-market and operational leadership experience in this industry and is highly regarded for the way he builds organisational culture that revolves around the customer and delivers on bold and ambitious growth plans."

Before joining Exa, Collins held a number of executive and leadership roles at Telstra, most recently, serving as president and managing director of Telstra’s business in the Americas region, based in the US.

"Exa already stands out for its infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, yet the customer-focused mission, growth ambition, and the enormously talented team at Exa is what will make us more compelling and distinctive as we move forward,” said Collins.