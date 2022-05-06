Cisco looks to future with Predictive Networks

It will use machine learning (ML) to learn patterns and predict application issues based with the hopes of improving network user experience.

Customers will be able to decide how far they want to connect the engine throughout the network, offering flexibility.

"The future of connectivity will rely on self-healing networks that can learn, predict and plan," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO, Cisco.

"Our research for predictive networks has been tested and developed with customers, and early adopters are seeing major benefits saving them time and money. The industry has been waiting for secure, proactive networking and only Cisco can do it right."

The US-based firm says it has been working on a predictive analytics engine for two years, working with customers across various industries to enable greater precision.

It says that amid ongoing cybersecurity threats brought about by hybrid working conditions, its predictive technology becomes increasingly important to enterprises.

Cisco adds that it plans to deliver predictive technologies across its entire portfolio in integrated SaaS offers, making it accessible to as many companies as possible.