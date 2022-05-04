TelOne opens data centre to service Zimbabwe business

The company said it had opened the data centre and a customer service hub in the same city to improve data connectivity and customer interface for the firm.

TelOne, whose CEO is Chipo Mtasa (pictured), said: “TelOne’s customers, who are mostly banks, financial organizations, telecommunications providers, private enterprises, government departments and a whole range of IT service providers, will benefit from disaster recovery hosting that is highly customisable, fully managed and secure for carrier-grade IT resiliency.”

The data centre has a total capacity of 120 racks and a total power of 400kVA. It is a Tier 3 design facility that provides redundancy for all important components such as power, cooling, said TelOne.

The project is part of the company’s technology upgrade programme, which includes the National Broadband Phase II project, under which TelOne aims to deploy 100,000 fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service lines over the next five years, as well as 150,000 4G mobile connections.