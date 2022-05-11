Linxa launches wholesale SMS platform

Linxa has used its proprietary data processing technology and architecture to create the Linxa SMS platform, which as a standard has high levels of end-to-end automation, control, flexibility, real-time reporting and analytics.

The solution can be used stand alone or combined with the Linxa Connect Voice platform, which enabled users to manage both Voice and SMS business lines via one graphical user interface

The combined Voice and SMS offering features hybrid or cross product bi-lateral deals, where operators can send out SMS and return for inbound or outbound voice minutes or both. This in turn creates flexible and creative revenue and margin generation as well as cross product reporting, invoicing and credit limit management.

Last month, Oteglobe confirmed that it is has deployed Linxa Connect to transform its wholesale voice business.

Through this collaboration, Oteglobe was able to not only replace its legacy platform with a edge-based solution that is agile and more efficient, it also improved its wholesale operations by enhancing automation and business processes.

At the same time, Linxa became a member of of the ITW Global Leaders Forum Community (GLF).

"We look forward to joining in discussions and initiatives, where we listen, learn and share our global experiences and expertise with our industry customers, peers and leaders," said the company at the time.

"With the collaborative approach of the GLF community, we are excited to support, contribute and add value to the future of the dynamic wholesale voice and messaging industry."