HGC and AMS-IX unveil AMS-IX Singapore

The new carrier-neutral Internet Exchange is located in the Equinix SG data centre in Singapore and will enable companies to exchange Internet traffic with a multitude of networks using a single connection.

“Over the last ten years, HGC and AMS-IX have closely worked together to help connect millions of businesses and users across Asia, Europe and the Americas,” said Ravindran Mahalingam, SVP of International Business at HGC.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements we conquered together, and the launch of AMS-IX Singapore is yet another steppingstone in our ongoing quest to connect users to a reliable, scalable, and future-proof infrastructure designed for the metaverse era.”

This in turn enables customers to lower their latency, increase their redundancy and decrease their peering costs. AMS-IX Singapore joins the likes of AMS-IX Hong Kong to serve potential partners in neighbouring countries including Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea and Thailand.

“With this expansion HGC and AMS-IX show their commitment to enhance the Internet by increasing connectivity through public peering," said Onno Bos, international partnership director at AMS-IX.

"AMS-IX members, customers and the Internet community in Singapore will benefit from wider options to interconnect with each other across the metros of Asia thereby optimizing latency and cost and significantly improving user experience.”

The news builds on HGC and AMS-IX’s existing partnership, with HGC as the commercial partner for AMS-IX Bay Area and AMS-IX Chicago in the US and AMS-IX Hong Kong in Hong Kong.

HGC plans to expand its long-lasting partnership with AMS-IX and open new peering locations beyond AMS-Singapore, Hong Kong, Chicago, and Bay Area, particularly in Asia.

“The broadening of our AMS-IX Internet exchange portfolio comes at a time when we witness remarkable growth last year in traffic and in the number of connected network," added Cliff Tam, senior vice president of global data strategy & operations, international business at HGC.

"It is also one of the major initiatives of edgeX by HGC, a comprehensive set of services brings together digital infrastructure and ICT solution under one umbrella for companies operating within the edge computing ecosystem."