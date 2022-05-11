NetIX forms network exchange with Epsilon and expands into Canada with eStruxture

Combining NetIX's footprint across central and eastern Europe with Epsilon's network across Asia-Pacific and western Europe, will give customers access into these regions and benefit both providers.

With NetIX’s locations and peering services added to Infiny, users will be able to add new routes and services to their networks, enabling them to operate as a single end-to-end network. NetIX’s Global Internet Exchange (GIX) service is also available on Infiny.

"Combining our global network and services with Epsilon’s reflects NetIX's commitment to building our network based on customer needs," said Chris Harper, CCO of NetIX.

"We look forward to collaborating with wholesale businesses and enterprise organisations who want to expand their reach in the central and eastern European regions where we have unparalleled strength and help them drive transformative changes that improve the way they connect and work."

At the same time, NetIX and eStruxture Data Centres have partnered to provide global connectivity services and global peering solutions to enhance the networks of eStruxture’s customers directly from their Canadian facilities.

“Our new partnership with NetIX is a testament to our continuous committed to helping our customers to grow and expand their reach as their business necessitates it. We look forward to offering their services in any of our facilities across Canada,” said Todd Coleman,pPresident and CEO of eStruxture.

Through the collaboration, eStruxture customers can now access all NetIX’s global locations, Internet Exchange Points, and GIX peering solution directly from any one of eStruxture’s data centers via the Tunnelling over Internet (Tol) service.

NetIX’s ToI service enables any network to connect into the NetIX platform via the public Internet and take advantage of all the same benefits - and services - as members physically connected via a cross connect.

“NetIX and eStruxture are similar in that we’re both privately owned and independently operated, enabling us to be agile, flexible, and responsive," said Neven Dilkov, CEO and Founder of NetIX.