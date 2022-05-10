Scott Nichols joins Arelion as chief commercial officer

Effective immediately, Nichols is now part of the Arelion management team and is responsible for executing on Arelion’s sales strategy in order to maintain the company's 'strong position' in the wholesale connectivity space, as well as to develop the go-to-market strategy and sales for new business segments.

In addition, Nichols will drive the commercial organisation, with regional sales teams for wholesale sales as well as Arelion's growing enterprise and direct sales teams.

“With the addition of Scott, we’re taking yet an important step towards building a world-class sales and commercial organisation," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO of Arelion.

"I look forward to working with Scott to maintain Arelion’s current leadership position in the wholesale market and expand our share in the global enterprise space.”

Based in based in Richardson, Texas, Nichols enters the role with more than 25 years of data, technology, and sales enablement experience. Prior to joining Arelion, he served as senior vice president of US enterprise sales for Expereo and held various senior leadership roles at Masergy Communications.

“As the reliance and consumption of global Internet connectivity continues to increase, Arelion is uniquely positioned to attract large global enterprise opportunities across multiple key verticals," said Scott Nichols, CCO at Arelion.

"The combination of Arelion’s global network assets, solution portfolio, and a history of award-winning customer experience coupled with a dynamic marketplace, makes this an ideal environment to leverage my skillset and experience.”