Gold Data begins phase two of Mexico network expansion

Commenced in 2021, the company plans to invest US$180 million within four years and to date has deployed a low-latency network to interconnect some of the major data centres in Mexico. The Mexico City - Querétaro branch is now ready for service, with its underground route is due to become operational by August 2022.

In addition, the company plans to build an additional underground network between Mexico City and Veracruz that is due to begin construction in January 2023. Once completed, it will create a cross-country connectivity fabric between Mexico, Querétaro and Veracruz.

"Gold Data’s ultimate goal is to provide leading edge diverse connectivity options, to meet the rapidly growing demand within Mexico, as well as with the US," said Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data.

"This to satisfy the needs of the increasing number of startups, OTTs and hyperscalers looking to capitalise on the country’s buoyant technology and innovation ecosystem."

In tandem, Gold Data is working on expanding its Mexico network into the US with an underground system between Mexico and Dallas through McAllen, a branch which should be ready for service in 2023. The company is also planning an additional underground route connecting Mexico to Los Angeles via El Paso that should become operational in 2024.

Last month, Gold Data was chosen by Arelion to expand its reach and service portfolio across Latin America.

The collaboration includes customers in Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, and will cover both data and Internet services. As such, Arelion will be able to deliver connectivity to 156 key points of presence and 76 data centres throughout the region.