Sky UK extends capacity deal with SES

The renewal of multiple transponder contracts secures an extra contract backlog of €84 million, building on the €90 million capacity agreement signed between the two companies in 2021.

SES satellites will continue to deliver SD, HD and UHD content for Sky UK’s subscribers, reaching more than 18 million homes in the UK and Ireland.

“We have a strong, long-term partnership with SES and are pleased to extend that further with this agreement,” said Patrick Behar, chief business officer at Sky

“Satellite delivery has been the foundation of our TV business and it will continue to play an important role in our future.”

Last month, SES announced the results of its annual Satellite Monitor market research.

The research states that the satellite company delivers almost 8,400 TV channels, including 3,130 in HD or UHD to around 366 million TV homes worldwide, representing an increase of five million homes year-on-year.

The reach in Africa has grown substantially in the past few years as direct-to-home satellite platforms and IPTV gain traction as TV reception methods.

This, the company says is down to its expansion of its satellite reach in Ethiopia, after it unveiled the country’s first dedicated TV platform Ethiosat.