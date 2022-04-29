SD-WAN updates: Colt teams with VMware, Orange migrates Siemens services

Colt and VMware to introduce SD-WAN solution

Colt has partnered with VMware to deliver a new SD-WAN solution to market.

VMware will join Colt’s Partner Hub ecosystem and the two say they will bring a WAN solution that “delivers hybrid, multi-cloud and SaaS functionality on a high bandwidth, low latency network across a global footprint”.

Peter Coppens, Colt’s VP of product, said: “The past few years have shown us that SD-WAN is a true enabler for the way enterprises do business and provides an enhanced, seamless user experience, regardless of location, device or application.

“Colt was an early adopter of true SD-WAN services and has continued to invest in the technology over the past few years.

“The strength of our global network with VMware’s deep expertise can expand WAN service options for enterprises across the world.”

Colt says its SD-WAN offerings have seen double-digit growth year-on-year and the latest solution will help to drive digital transformation in the industry.

Orange helps Siemens migrate sites to SD-WAN

Orange Business Services has teamed with Siemens migrated 1,168 of its worldwide locations to a global and secure SD-WAN infrastructure.

Orange along with Cisco has been able to deliver one of the biggest SD-WAN deployments in the world across 94 countries during the pandemic.

"We are so pleased that Siemens chose Orange Business Services to be its trusted partner,” Aliette Mousnier-Lompre, interim CEO at Orange Business Services said.

“Deploying, migrating and implementing this huge digital transformation project for Siemens and managing their critical global communications infrastructure underlines our end-to-end integrator expertise in delivering large-scale global projects.”

The SD-WAN coverage will provide a foundation for a flexible Siemens security framework. It will also help the company to effectively mitigate, detect and respond to risks, Orange says.

Softbank enlists Aryaka for international SD-WAN service

Softbank has selected SD-WAN specialist Aryaka to produce a new flexible and secure network, SD-CORE.

The company will tap into Aryaka’s FlexCore L3 private core to supplement its L2 private core – both of which are connected by its 40 points of presence around the world.

SD-CORE will offer high-speed and stable communications, centralised management of equipment and networks, remote access and cooperation with cloud-based security services.

Softbank adds that its users will be able to build a more secure network as it can be linked with numerous cloud-based security services, including those provided by other firms.

“SoftBank truly stands above the pack in the world of telecommunications,” said Hugo Vliegen, SVP of product management at Aryaka.

“SoftBank’s selection of our SD-WAN and SASE technology is a great real-world example of how our flexible platform can be easily adopted by service providers around the world looking to cost-effectively enhance and expand their global customer base.”

PacketFabric and Unitas to boost network capacity

Connectivity provider PacketFabric has teamed with Unitas Global to bolster its network bandwidth capacity.

The partnership will extend software defined networking (SDN) to the edge and will add new cloud access points, with plans for extensive platform integration.

Additionally, the companies will expand and overlay PoPs to the other’s locations with the hopes of gaining an expanded market reach.

“Enabling customers to simplify and consume complex connectivity solutions is our mission,” said Patrick Shutt CEO of Unitas Global.

“The expanded interconnection of our networks and platform technologies with PacketFabric further extends the edge of software defined services out to the enterprise, creating an unmatched edge to everywhere offering to support customers globally.”