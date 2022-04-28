Virgin Media Business Wholesale signs Kao Data carrier agreement

Virgin Media Business Wholesale is the wholesale fixed connectivity arm of Virgin Media O2 and the partnership will directly enable 10 to 100 gigabit services at the new point of presence (PoP).

The new agreement comes just days after Virgin Media O2 Business revealed it would be reducing its fixed wholesale tariff rate and prices across its DIA bandwidths and National Ethernet wholesale services.

The partnership will allow Kao Data to strengthen its UK connectivity capabilities while supporting customers from engineering, financial services and scientific research.

“Our partnership with Kao Data is a key, strategic relationship and we’re excited to be adding to our portfolio of data centre locations and operators across the UK,” said James Audley, head of wholesale product, marketing and strategy at Virgin Media O2 Business.

“Together, we’re opening access to high-performance data centres for our customers, helping them to deliver the outcomes they need.”

Kao Data’s Harlow campus is home to advanced high-performance computing (HPC) systems including NVIDIA’s Cambridge-1.

The firm says reliable, low-latency connectivity is crucial in completing large data transfers and its latest partnership is key to facilitating that.

“By partnering with Virgin Media Business Wholesale, we’re increasing the reach and diversity of our dark fibre capabilities across the region, supporting UK businesses with enhanced connectivity and industrial-scale infrastructure that drives performance and productivity,” says Spencer Lamb, chief commercial officer at Kao Data.

The company last month unveiled plans to open a second building for its Harlow campus. It said construction is already underway on its 10MW facility outside of London.