STT GDC, Schneider and Iceotope embark on cooling PoC

The news follows STT GDC's inaugural ESG report, published late last year. In addition to its earlier net zero goal this report set out STT GDC's work on energy efficiency, green buildings, water stewardship, diversity, labour rights and talent development. It also confirmed all its newly constructed buildings will be LEED Gold certified as a minimum.

This PoC aims to explore emerging liquid cooling technology, future-proof next-generation data centre builds, and reduce both power and water consumption.

It will be conducted at STT GDC’s R&D Centre of Excellence in Singapore.

“STT GDC is excited to be partnering with Schneider Electric and Iceotope on this proof of concept as we take concrete steps to reduce resource consumption as part of our sustainable data centre framework,” said Daniel Pointon, group CTO, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. “Liquid cooling technology is no longer a niche implementation but rather a near-term technology that, when scaled, can enable data centres to manage higher power density, reduce energy consumption and yet maintain operational reliability. We look forward to working with Schneider Electric and Iceotope on this exciting technology,” he added.

The project will leverage Iceotope’s chassis-level precision immersion technology, which uses dielectric liquid as a heat transfer medium. The liquids used by Iceotope are touch safe, non-conductive, non-toxic, non-flammable and non-ozone depleting.

Using the dielectric fluid as a cooling medium instead of air provides higher thermal transfer capacity and improved efficiency. In addition, with the prospect of all-liquid cooled data centres in the future, this technology promises to reduce the reliance on some of the traditional energy-hungry components of the cooling ecosystem such as chillers and computer room air-conditioning units.

“At Schneider Electric, we have a strong track record of supporting data centre operators with our best-in-class dynamic cooling optimisation solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning," said Michael Kurniawan Iskandar, secure power business VP for Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei cluster at Schneider Electric

"As an impact company that has always championed sustainability and pioneered green innovations, marrying our expertise with STT GDC’s ambitions was a natural fit,” he added.