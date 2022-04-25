D9 secures data centre number four

Ficolo's infrastructure is spread across three campuses and uses 100% renewable power, while distributing surplus heat to district heating networks.

Thor Johnsen, head of digital infrastructure at Triple Point Investment Management LLP, commented: "Together with Ficolo, D9 now has one of the premier pan-European authentically green data-centre portfolios, benefiting from the less volatile, less carbon-intensive green energy supplies of the Nordics.

"Transitioning data centre services to our green data centre portfolio is not just a question of improving sustainability, but also benefiting from lower cost and less volatile power prices. The combined portfolio's long track record of high-quality operations across the Nordics provides a significant growth opportunity to continue to invest and monetise capacity to local and international customers."

The deal comes hot on the heels of D9's acquisition of Verne Global – which D9 then went on to expand by 20MW – and will see Ficolo's leadership team continue in their roles.

The facility has available capacity of 23MW – including 8MW of fully and partially fitted IT capacity – and Ficolo offers further expansion opportunity in its existing sites of up to c.90MW.

Jack Waters, chair of Digital 9 Infrastructure plc, commented: "Our data centre strategy is focused on identifying strategic locations that are suitable based on their level of connectivity and access to renewable energy. The acquisition of Ficolo, with its significant expansion potential, is another important step in D9's ambition to decarbonise the data centre industry. Ficolo adds to our portfolio of Nordic data centres and represents some of the cleanest, lowest carbon footprint data centres globally."