Bezeq CEO Mizrahi to resign

Mizrahi will leave his role when a successor is found, the company revealed in a statement released over the weekend.

"After more than 20 years with Bezeq Group and close to four years in the position of CEO, I feel that it is time for me to make a change,” Mizrahi said.

Mizrahi added that the company achieved “consistent growth” during his four years as CEO with a “healthy and robust balance”.

During his time as CEO, Bezeq reported increased revenue and profitability due to the increased deployment of its broadband internet services and the development of new growth engines.

Gil Sharon, chairman of Bezeq said: “Dudu led Bezeq at an extremely complex and challenging period and led the company to unparalleled levels of operational and financial performance.

“Dudu [Mizrahi] leaves behind him a company in an outstanding state, and one that is investing in its future for its customers, based on a perception of long-term market leadership.”

Bezeq recently signed a deal with Bahrain’s Arc Solutions to deliver a low latency route connecting regional hubs in Israel and the UAE.

The partnership will see the firms combining network footprints and enabling their partners and customers to access “a rich portfolio of destinations and services”.