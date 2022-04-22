Lleida.net authorised to offer communications services in the Dominican Republic

Specifically, INDOTEL, the country's telecoms regulator, has permitted Lleida.net to provide services for the generation and issuance of qualified digital certificates, qualified electronic seals, or advanced electronic signatures, to name a few.

The news follows the announcement in September 2020 that saw Lleida.net become the first and only company accredited in the Dominican Republic to offer certified communications services.

Also 2019 saw Lleida.net recognised as an SMS and fixed telephony operator in the country with a patent for its method of registration and certification of email, granted by the National Office of Property Industry of the Dominican Republic.

"Lleida.net is a market leader in different Latin American countries in the certified electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry," said Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of Lleida.net.

"This results from years of work and investment in our company's technological capacity."

At present, more than 70 countries recognise Lleida.net's electronic methods as a valid means of certifying legal notices in contracting processes.

In addition, more than 60 countries across five continents have granted 205 patents to the company, including the European Union, United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand.

Earlier this month, the company reported a sharp increase in its number of SaaS deliveries in Q1 of 2022, with business lines increasing by 75.33% year-on-year, amounting to 1.5 million additional deliveries.

Much of this growth came from telecoms and insurance companies in Europe, consumer finance in Latin America, Spain and Eastern Europe, lending services by fin-techs in Spain and Latin America, as well as healthcare services in that region.