PDG boosts exchange access for ISP association members

The two announced their collaboration today, explaining that it will help APJII members in Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, and Pekanbaru to have easy access to IIX and strengthen the internet connectivity infrastructure in Indonesia.

Launched in August 1997, the IIX is operated by the Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association, however, the collaboration will also include PDG’s 22MW Jakarta Cibitung 2 (JC2), a new greenfield development launched recently by PDG.

Chairperson of APJII, Muhammad Arif, said: “As the Internet penetration rate continues to grow, APJII must anticipate the needs of the internet infrastructure, including internet xchange nodes and data center, in terms of capacity, reliability, and efficiency. APJII commits to support Indonesia’s vision to become the largest digital economy power in the region and strengthen internet sovereignty.”

APJII is a long-established association with over 700 internet providers and over 3,000 corporate members. The association provides members with several strategic services, including access to IIX, assistance, seminars and training, and industry-related insights.

The Indonesian government initiated a programme to drive digital transformation through building the country’s digital and internet infrastructure to expand connectivity across the geographically challenging archipelago. Indonesia has an internet penetration rate of 73.7% in 2021, an increase from over 64.8% in 2018, and 95% of the population in the country accessing the internet via smartphones.

Stephanus Tumbelaka, MD of Indonesia for Princeton Digital Group said: “To build a stronger digital infrastructure in Indonesia and contribute to the nation’s upliftment at large is at the core of PDG. Being at the centre of explosive economic growth and rapid digitalization by the government sector in Indonesia, PDG is well-poised to serve global cloud companies, domestic internet companies, and enterprises with unmatched scalability, connectivity, and reliability.”