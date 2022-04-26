Zayo connects Proximity edge data centre, plans second

The edge data centre connected already is at Chester Gates, to the west of Manchester. And Zayo is nearing completion of a new connection at Proximity’s Nottingham edge data centre.

Zayo has already connected a Birmingham data centre that Proximity bought earlier this year.

“We are delighted that Zayo is continuing to increase its points of presence across our expanding footprint of regional UK edge data centres,” said John Hall (pictured), managing director for colocation at Proximity Data Centres.

“This is in line with our strategy of enabling Proximity’s sites to function as secure interconnected regional communications hubs for the benefit of our customers, offering the widest availability of diverse high-speed, low-latency fibre connections to carriers, ISPs and cloud providers.”

Zayo’s new dark fibre connection to Edge 4 at Chester Gates allows service providers to offer a range of low-latency services to businesses in the north-west of England, including a growing number of applications developers and content delivery providers looking to move data and content closer to users.

Hall said: “Together with Zayo, we will be offering ultra-low latency cloud on ramp services to all major public cloud providers.”

Services offered by Zayo will include dark fibre, Ethernet, wavelengths and IP. Additionally, the company is provisioning low latency circuits from Proximity Edge 4 to data centre hubs in Manchester, Dublin and the US, allowing their customers increased resilience when connecting to cloud services.

Andrew Tipping, director of UK business development for Zayo, said: “Proximity’s edge data centres are ideal points of presence for Zayo, enabling us to address growing demand from businesses and service providers for more network capacity in key regional areas. Connecting to Proximity’s strategic hubs in major UK conurbations allows us to further satisfy their latency, bandwidth and backhaul requirements.”

Proximity’s expanding UK network of interconnected regional edge data centres currently includes sites in Birmingham, Bridgend, Swindon, Nottingham, Rugby, Liverpool, Chester Gates – near Manchester – and Wakefield. The company expects to have 20 sites available within the next 12 months, all close to major cities.