KarmanEdge, Inc's CEO and CIO named

Globe Telecom's CIO, Carlo Malana, has been appointed CEO of the new businesses.

He joined Globe in 2020 as SVP and CIO and worked on the telco's own digitalisation across cloud adoption, modernisation and other areas. Prior to this he spent 18 years with AT&T and worked for Frontier Communications for just under three years.

Malana will be supported Globe's VP of the financial control team, Raul Macatangay, who will take on the role of KarmanEdge CIO, effective 1 May.

Macatangay will work with management and the different teams in Information Systems, infrastructure technology services, and enterprise architecture to deliver their key mandates while enabling the business to achieve its commitments. He will report to the chief transformation and operations officer (CTOO).

Macatangay has more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles in IT, technology risk consulting, system implementation, business transformation, customer intelligence and analytics, marketing, research, finance and enterprise risk management. He is a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas with a degree in Commerce major in Accounting, Magna Cum Laude.

The launch of KarmanEdge was confirmed in early March when Globe submitted its stock subscription agreement to the stock exchange. The business is a joint venture between Globe and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) with Philippines-based conglomerate Ayala Corporation (AC) also on board.

Together, the three will develop, construct and operate data centre projects in the Philippines. Post execution of the share subscription agreement, Globe will remain the largest shareholder with a 50% ownership, followed by STT GDC with 40% and AC taking up the balance.

KarmanEdge, Inc., has the potential to expand by up to 100MW in the mid to long term. Globe has ambitions to capture "the significant and growing demand for data centre services in the country, both from local enterprises and global hyperscalers, including some of the biggest content providers in the world".

At it's launch, Globe CEO Ernest Cu said: “The Philippines is an underserved market with huge demand for data centre services.

"Together with STT GDC’s deep expertise and experience in developing, owning and operating data centres globally and AC’s significant business reach, relationships in the country and in the region, we believe that this joint venture will be well-positioned to become the leader in the data centre space in the Philippines."