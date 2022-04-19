Windstream Wholesale completes 400G ZR+ interoperability trials

OpenZR+ combines the focus on ethernet traffic, higher performance and multi-vendor interoperability in order to provide network operators with operationally efficient solutions.

The tests established 400GB links in a production environment over a 1,027km link using industry-standard oFEC algorithms in the trials.

“These successful trials demonstrate that Windstream Wholesale remains the optical technology leader in making 400G wavelengths the default deployment for large wholesale and hyperscale customers,” said Buddy Bayer, president of enterprise and wholesale at Windstream.

“Interoperability is key to simplifying high-performance networks in a cost and energy-efficient manner, and no other service provider has done more than Windstream toward making it a reality in the marketplace.

“This significant achievement validates Windstream’s strategy of open, disaggregated optical networking.”

Windstream also announced it has become the first service provider member of the OpenZR+ multi source agreement (MSA).

Art Nichols, vice president of network architecture and technology at Windstream says the community is well positioned to make progress around the standardisation and interoperability in the high-performance transceiver area.

“Our goal is not simply to take advantage of our interop and optimization learnings internally, but to also contribute to the industry as a whole in driving open networking forward,” he added.

Alongside its interoperability trials, Windstream has also been connecting data centres in recent times, announcing in February that it would connect its ICON network to the Aubix LLC data centre near Auburn University.