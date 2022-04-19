Digital Alpha acquires Unitas Global's connectivity assets

"The acquisition of Unitas Global's Connectivity Business assets is a further demonstration of Digital Alpha's commitment to digital infrastructure and the next generation of networking," said Rick Shrotri, managing partner at Digital Alpha.

"The global data networking marketplace offers a significant opportunity for companies with the vision and the capability to enable critical end-to-everywhere services. We look forward to adding Unitas Global’s Connectivity Business assets to our portfolio and building on its already strong foundation."

With the transaction now closed, the company will operate under the name Unitas Global, which combined with its automated design and pricing platform, Unitas Nexus, and its global network, Unitas Reach, will support the digital transformation of enterprise networks.

"The disruptive nature of Unitas' twin-pillar strategy has become increasingly self-evident in the market. The team is ready to take on the next chapter, partnering with Digital Alpha and its portfolio companies, to become the market leader redefining agile connectivity solutions for the enterprise," states Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global.

With the addition Unitas Global to its existing portfolio of next-gen networking companies, Digital Alpha is bolstering their support and growth of the digital economy. Leveraging innovative automation and software-defined networking technologies, these platforms are able to meet the demands of enterprises modernising their digital infrastructure.

"We are extremely excited to invest in the further development of our proprietary Unitas Global technologies, including Unitas Nexus and Unitas Reach, to support our customers globally," added Grant Kirkwood, co-founder and CTO of Unitas Global.

Digital Alpha has now become the controlling stakeholder of the connectivity business assets, with the current management team continuing to lead the business.