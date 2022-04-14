Parallel Wireless and partners to conduct Open RAN field trial in Brazil

The collaboration, formed as part of the Open Field program, aims to enable 4G and 5G broadband communications across Latin America.

For its part Parallel Wireless will provide an Open RAN network enabling All Gs (2G, 3G, 4G and 5G), using Band 7 for the trial.

“We are excited to partner with Inatel and TIP to showcase our leading-edge cloud-native, O-RAN compliant, Open RAN solutions enabling 4G and 5G broadband connectivity, providing leading edge applications for the citizens of Brazil and other LATAM countries," said Russell Ribeiro, regional vice president of LATAM sales at Parallel Wireless.

"We are starting this Open Field program with 4G and will evolve to 5G later this year. We believe this program is a very good showroom for MNOs throughout Latin America to come and see our platform in operation in a real field environment.”

The network was planned and conceived by Inatel, Brazil's National Institute of Telecommunications - an education, research, and technology development center, in collaboration with the TIP, a global community of companies and organizations developing of open, disaggregated, and standards-based technology solutions.

The program can be used by any company interested in testing and validating use cases based on OpenRAN solutions. In addition, the trial will leverage Ceragon, Comba, Delta, DZS and Dell Technologies solutions, while mobile network operators Brisanet, Claro, TIM and Vivo will serve as partners in the Open Field program.

“I am thrilled to participate in this field trial with Parallel Wireless and TIP where we will showcase how Open RAN technology enables robust wireless telecommunications products with improved software quality, less maintenance, faster adoption of new technologies and better user experiences,” said Gleyson A. dos Santos, business development specialist at Inatel.