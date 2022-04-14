Vodafone enterprise chief goes to Deutsche Telekom to head B2B

She was at Vodafone for the previous two decades, mainly in the Netherlands, but at Vodafone Business in the UK as global head of marketing for small-office, home-office (soho) and small and medium enterprise (SME).

“I’m convinced, with your passion and dedication you will drive growth across the B2B segment,” said Dominique Leroy, Deutsche Telekom’s board member for Europe.

González (pictured) will be responsible for the European B2B sector, ranging from very small enterprises, SMB, large enterprises and public sector, as well as bridging connectivity and ICT into new segment-specific solutions.

She replied to Leroy: “Thank you so. I couldn't be more honoured to take part in this amazing business and contribute to the growth of DT Europe and DT as a group.”