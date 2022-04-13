Digital 9 acquires Volta for £45 million

Digital 9 said it will spend £45 million on the acquisition, which delivers on its metro edge strategy, and that its latest acquisiton would complements its earlier acquisitions of Verne Global and SeaEdge UK1. In related news, last week Digital 9 closed on Host Ireland.

Volta wholly owns and operates a 6MW colocation facility in central London and also owns the leasehold to the 91,000 square foot building.

Jack Waters, chair of Digital 9 Infrastructure plc, said: "Data centres form a key part of the digital infrastructure backbone. The acquisition of Volta, which was a pipeline investment identified at IPO, adds to our portfolio of data centres which are in key connectivity locations, as D9 continues to build an integrated platform, driving connectivity throughout its investments."

Volta has more than 40 networks available at its carrier-neutral London facility, which D9 said places it in the top 10 for connectivity among all central London data centres, and first amongst independents.

Crucially, more than 50% of the power capacity has a direct power pass through in the contract, reducing Volta's exposure to power price fluctuations. Further aiding this, D9 said there will be a focus on achieving carbon neutrality, with energy sourced from renewable sources.

Thor Johnsen, head of digital infrastructure at Triple Point Investment Management LLP, said: "Volta is one of central London's best connected data centres, providing a unique opportunity to purchase a freehold operating asset with over 100 customers and an exciting long-term future as customers continue to seek low latency access in key centralised locations.

"We are particularly excited to explore opportunities across existing enterprise customers to optimise data centre utilisation across the broader platform, balancing the low latency metro access of Volta with the predictable power costs and sustainability benefits of our Nordic data centre platform, Verne Global."