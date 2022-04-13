Stephanie Lynch-Habib leaves GSMA for InterCloud expansion

Most of her time at the GSMA, where she was CMO, was hit by the pandemic. Lynch-Habib (pictured) was previously CMO of Colt Technology Services for three years.

The news of her appointment follows the naming of Daniel Kurgan, former CEO of BICS, as chairman of InterCloud’s board of directors in March. A month earlier the company raised €100 million in Series D capital funding.

“I am delighted to join InterCloud at this exciting phase in its growth. The latest round of funding has demonstrated InterCloud’s ambitions in the fast-growing global cloud platforms and services market,” said Lynch-Habib, who will be chief revenue officer, supporting the company’s commercial and marketing activities as it pursues an ambitious expansion strategy.

InterCloud, based in central Paris, is 12 years old and lists customers such as Alibaba, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce.

Lynch-Habib, who is also a member of the board of directors of Arelion, the former Telia Carrier, joined the GSMA in September 2019, months before the onset of the pandemic brought a halt to all the organisation’s events, including Mobile World Congress (MWC), which earlier that year had attracted more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona.

The GSMA said there were 61,000 physical visitors to this year’s Barcelona event. In November 2021 she appeared on Capacity’s podcast, the Digital Digest, talking about the Los Angeles version of MWC, the future of events, and the association’s environmental research and activities around COP26.

The GSMA has made no announcement about Lynch-Habib’s successor.

Before Colt, she was briefly at Level 3 Communications and before that spent 16 years at AT&T, where she helped to set up the AT&T European Women’s Network.

Jérôme Dilouya, founder and CEO of InterCloud, said the company “has recently launched an ambitious expansion strategy with a service that meets global companies’ cloud connection needs”.

He added: “With her experience and knowledge of the telecommunications industry, Stephanie will be a tremendous asset as we expand into new markets.”