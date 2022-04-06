Intel withdraws from Russian market

Issuing a statement earlier Intel said it is working to support its 1,200 employees in Russia and had also implemented "business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations.”

The statement read: “Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace. Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows our earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this war, particularly the people of Ukraine and the surrounding countries and all those around the world with family, friends and loved ones in the region.

It's a little over a month since Intel suspended shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus. In a statement issued on 3 March it said it had launched an employee donation and matching campaign through the Intel Foundation that had already raised more than $1.2 million for relief efforts.

At the time Intel said: "We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and the global community in calling for an immediate end to this war and a swift return to peace.”

IBM suspended shipments on February 24, with Dell following suit. Both Nokia and Ericsson have left the market, while Huawei remains Russia's "leading telecoms vendor", according to the research database maintained by the Yale School of Management.

On the network side, Lumen has cut networks to Russia, while Cogent cut all internet services and Deutsche Telekom closed its Russian business. As Capacity reported, the CEO of Yandex has left her role while Rostelecom president Mikhail Oseevsky and other industry leaders have been sanctioned because of Russia’s war on Ukraine.