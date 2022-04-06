ESR Cayman plans additional 20MW for West Tokyo

Ready for service in September 2025, the new facility will be located across three office buildings recently purchased by ESR and located in the Mitaka area of Tokyo.

The space offers a combined 20,900sqm, enabling the creation of the 20MW data centre.

Diarmid Massey, CEO, data centres of ESR, said: “Tokyo is the primary hub for international firms to access the Japan market. Its geographical location as the most prominent technology and financial market situated in the northwestern part of Asia has resulted in it becoming the first landing point for a sizable number of submarine cables to connect the western United States to the rest of Asia.

"Japan, which is ranked as the third most attractive location for data centres globally due to the country’s very high data consumption, mobile broadband penetration and large market size, remains as one of the largest data centre markets in the APAC region and hence a highly important strategic market for ESR," Massey added.

Playing to the same trends, over the last year Colt entered into a JV that will see its existing 50MW of built capacity in Japan almost triple to 140MW, while STT GDC has 60MW on its drawing board for Tokyo's Inzai City. Princeton Digital Group has a $1 billion facility planned for Saitama as part of a 600MW regional build schedule and last year Lendlease said its first data centre in Japan will be "one of the largest of its scale" in the country.

As a result TeleGeography’s Data Center Research Service named Tokyo's sprawling metropolis as the world's largest retail colocation market in 2021.

ESR's new facility will be located in Higashi Kurume, just south of Saitama, and follows news last year of the Osaka facility.

Devashish Gupta, CIO of data centres at ESR, said: “With its proximity to existing availability zones and excellent connectivity to city-wide fibre networks, the Higashi Kurume site is a preferred location for multiple DC uses, including hyperscale, wholesale and retail colocation. The new data centre will provide additional capacity to support the existing community of enterprises that plan to expand their presence in West-Central Tokyo as well as enable access for new market entrants.”

As of the end of 2021, the ESR Group has a combined data centre pipeline of more than 1,200MW of capacity across the region.