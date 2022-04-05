Exa to connect London Stock Exchange data centre

The collaboration will see Exa deliver on-network dark fibre, wavelength and ethernet services to LSEG for use by all the co-located users of the data centre.

Exa says its terrestrial and subsea network across Europe and North Atlantic is suited to trading venue connectivity, with all major European and North American exchanges being on-network and diversely routed.

The infrastructure firm adds that connectivity can also be extended beyond the facility and to other sites.

“There can be few cases in which the quality and speed of a network is more important than when connecting to the London Stock Exchange, so the decision to entrust EXA Infrastructure as connectivity provider to the new data centre is the highest possible endorsement of our capabilities,” said Andrew Haynes, executive vice president of product and technology at EXA Infrastructure.

LSEG’s data centre has been moved from the City of London to a newly built facility in the Docklands area, accommodating London Stock Exchange, Turquoise and Turquoise Europe trading and market data platforms.

Exa is one of a handful of network providers with the Accredited Connectivity Partner status that is required to support connectivity to service subscribers on site.

The company was also recently selected by Ireland’s open access network telecoms provider Enet for inter data centre connectivity between Europe and North America.