Deutsche Telekom expands high speed 5G network

The antennas transmit 3.6GHz frequency and can provide up to one gigabit per second for download speeds and supports the latest 5G standalone technology.

The German telco says that its ultra-fast 3.6GHz band 5G is now available in more than 200 urban centres and cities, totalling over 1,700 sites.

New additions to its rollout include the cities Dülmen (North Rhine-Westphalia), Soltau (Lower Saxony), Annaberg-Buchholz (Saxony) and Freising (Bavaria).

Deutsche Telekom technical teams are also expanding and improving the 5G network in larger cities including Cologne, Düsseldorf and Berlin.

The new technology is “the next stage of 5G” according to the operator as it enables a minimum response time of less than 10 milliseconds and network slicing.

The technology also performs well in Stiftung Wartentest’s mobile network test where Deutsche Telekom maintained top position in the country for high availability and download speeds.

Deutsche Telekom now has more than 64,000 5G antennas operating across its network and the company uses Dynamic Spectrum Sharing at its 2.1GHz sites across Germany.