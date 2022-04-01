Private 5G ‘achieves 1Gbps in port trials’, says Blu Wireless

The company said that it was demonstrating private 5G wireless to the maritime sector, for container ports.

Mark Barrett, chief commercial officer at Blu Wireless, said: “These multiple trials have demonstrated how millimetre-wave communications can be used to show a proof of concept for complex maritime use cases, or in fact any outdoor space use cases, and the results are a significant step forward for the industry.”

The company said that the trials reached speeds pf 1Gbps at a distance of 1km, but a lower average – 410Mbps – over what it called “real-world deployments” and distances up to 4km.

Barrett said: “We have a proven product solution that’s flexible, easy to deploy, compatible with other networks such as fibre, and can solve capacity and reliability issues in the maritime sector.”

The trials took place using ship-to-shore communications in Singapore and France in January 2022, said Blu Wireless.

The company said private 5G will pave the way “for future incorporation of smart and autonomous systems into these environments, enabling businesses to scale their operations and deliver the best possible service”.

The technology can also be used for ship-to-ship data exchange when passing at sea, said the company, as well as perimeter surveillance using a private network.