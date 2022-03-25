Meta plans $800m Kansas City hyperscale facility

Meta's newest hyperscale data centre will be located at Golden Plains Technology Park in Kansas City, Missouri. It is planned to cover almost one million square feet and will be "supported by 100% renewable energy". Meta said that in addition to it being a first for Missouri the new facility will also be "one of the most sustainable data centres in the world".

The company said it plans to be operational in Kansas City in 2024.

"Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer – good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners," said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta.

"Meta is committed to being a good neighbour and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come," Nothnagle added. Meta said it expects the project to supporting up to 100 jobs in the region.

Meta's announcement of the facility mostly focused on community impact, with input from Missouri Partnership and the Kansas City Area Development Council.

However, on the ICT side of things, Meta did say that the location "provides improved network connectivity between coastal data centres".

Kansas has seen heightened activity over the last two years. Last year Databank expanded its facility in the city while Bluebird expanded its carrier-grade network.

The year prior, Bluebird Network partnered with Kansas City Internet Exchange for the launch of Springfield Internet Exchange (SpringIX) located in Springfield, Missouri.

According to Meta the Kansas City region is the third fastest-growing technology market in the nation – ranking among the best cities for start-ups in the country.

On its new facility, Meta added the location offers "increased security with less risk of natural disasters, as well as competitive energy prices and more options to power facilities using renewable energy resources".

Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council said: "KC is the most connected region in the US with more than 5.5 million miles of fiber deployed. This infrastructure, coupled with a dynamic and robust talent pool, provides Meta the resources it needs for long-term success in our market.

"Meta's selection of KC, joining many other global tech brands in our region, puts a spotlight on our thriving tech industry. The region's new state-of-the-art single terminal airport opening in March 2023 and our collaborative business community make KC a top location of choice for other tech companies seeking growth."