The Digital Digest - 25 March

In this episode of the Digital Digest, we roundup the biggest stories of the week from the latest on vendor security to another first in the world of subsea.

Following on from our interview with Ashley Yablon last week, Alan covers the latest from ZTE, which includes a leadership shakeup. And staying with the vendor theme, Saf talks about the UK's work to innovate and secure networks with the launch of UKTIN.

Meanwhile, in the world of subsea this week, Natalie brings us news of two major developments from Aqua Comms. CeltixConnect-2 and North Sea Connect have both launched, while its Havhingsten cable with Meta and Bulk – incidentally the world's first aluminium conductor powered subsea cable system – has gone live.

Season 4, episode 10 is presented by editor Melanie Mingas and edited by Richard Cosgrove. The episode features editor-at-large Alan Burkitt-Gray, deputy editor Natalie Bannerman and reporter Saf Malik.

Keep up with all the latest from our magazines, news and events over at Capacitymedia.com