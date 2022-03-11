Telefónica Vivo partners Cisco and NEC for 5G IP Transport Network in Brazil

Launched as part of the Fusion Network Project in Brazil, Cisco and NEC signatories of the Global System Integrator Agreement (GSIA), enabling them to easily deploy an automated transport 5G-ready network for Telefónica Vivo.

"Since the transport network will play a key role in supporting innovative customer experiences and new services built on 5G, we needed trusted partners with a solid track record and local delivery capabilities," said Elmo Matos, planning director at Telefonica Vivo.

The Fusion Network Project is a platform for incorporating services into a single network infrastructure. Using automation, the project aims to offer a more agile, scalable, and flexible network with improved reliability for its users.

Together, Cisco and NEC will optimise Telefonica Vivo's total cost of ownership and increase business agility by simplifying its network architecture and operations, converging mobile and fixed networks, and automating multi-layer networks across packet, optical and microwave domains.

"Building on our partnership with NEC, we are pleased to enable Telefonica Vivo in providing faster, more seamless connections through a more modern, simplified network," said Shaun McCarthy, vice president of worldwide sales and mass infrastructure group, Cisco.

"It is a great honour for Cisco to help be the bridge that is bringing the Internet for the Future to Brazil."

At the same time, they will implement segment routing IPv6 to enable a unified architecture with network slicing capabilities.

For its part, Cisco will provide network equipment which inlcudes ASR 9000 and NCS 540 series routers for IP transport, Cisco Crosswork Network Controller, and Cisco Crosswork Hierarchical Controller to enable multi-vendor and multi- layer automation.

While NEC will serve as the key network integrator and provide local engineering capabilities with 5G xHaul transformation services to deliver a scalable migration for thousands of nodes.

"NEC is honoured to be selected as key partner for the Fusion Network Project, which is foundational to blossoming digital experiences in 5G," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.

"With Cisco's trusted solutions combined into NEC's 5G xHaul Automation Ecosystem and further extended by our network integration capabilities globally and regionally, we are confident the implementation of the next-gen network will help deploy immersive 5G services in Brazil."