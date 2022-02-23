JLL appoints new MD of APAC data centres

Chris Street has been appointed to the newly created role of MD for Asia-Pacific and, under his leadership, the firm will now provide integrated client solutions.

Anthony Couse, CEO, Asia Pacific, JLL explained: “Through our interactions with clients regionally and globally, it’s clear that demand for data centre expertise is increasing and requires a platform offering advice and solutions that cater to both investors and occupiers. This continued growth – driven by technology, consumption and business operating shifts in Asia Pacific – means it’s the right time to provide an integrated offering under Chris’s leadership and to expand our range of services in this sector regionally.”

Street, who will be based in Singapore, will be responsible for business development and client management across all data centre products and services for JLL in the region. Figures shared by JLL stated that Asia-Pacific data centre investment transactions reached US$5.4 billion in 2021, up 30% year-on-year and more than double 2019 levels.

Around 85% of the investment volume is attributed to Greater China, India, Japan and Australia.

Street brings to his new role more than 20 years of data centre and digital infra experience across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas. Prior to JLL he was with Princeton Digital Group, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and AWS.

He has also worked with various not-for-profit organisations and industry associations, including a role as co-chair of the data centre committee at SGtech.