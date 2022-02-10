Former IBM exec Kelisky to lead Google Cloud in UK and Ireland

She joins Google Cloud from OpenText, where she was VP of business-to-business EMEA sales. Earlier she led IBM’s cloud business operations in the UK and Ireland, leading on digital transformation.

She also spent two years as IBM’s VP for the media and telecommunications industry.

She said on LinkedIn: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the company, which has seen significant growth over the last year, and I’m really looking forward to building on this momentum in my new role.”

Kelisky is a champion for diversity, equity and inclusion. She’s on the board of directors for Women in Telecoms and Technology, a non-profit networking group focused on education and enhancing women’s careers.

Based in London, she now has overall responsibility for the company’s sales strategy and continued development of its sales operations in the region.

Google said that, in the last year, Google Cloud has seen over 80% growth in total deal volume for Google Cloud Platform. “In the UK and Ireland, Google Cloud has seen momentum across all industries with iconic brands including HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Unilever and Vodafone selecting Google Cloud as a partner of choice,” the company added.

“We are thrilled to have Helen join us as we accelerate the next stage of growth. She brings a wealth of experience with her to the Google Cloud family,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, EMEA cloud president at Google Cloud.