IBM and Quebec Government partner for Discovery Accelerator

The Discovery Accelerator will promote the use of advanced technology across the province and “will work in alignment with the goals of the Government of Quebec’s Innovation Zones in Sherbrooke and Microelectronics Innovation Zone in Bromont”.

The accelerator plans to make advances using computational technologies in areas such as Quantum computing, AI and high-performance computing.

Dr Dario Gil, SVP and director of research at IBM said: "The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator is further proof of our commitment to building open communities of innovation to tackle the big problems of our time through a combination of quantum computing, AI and high-performance computing, all integrated through the hybrid cloud.

"This new Discovery Accelerator, along with our work in semiconductor packaging, will bring to bear the full scope of IBM's groundbreaking technology to Quebec's world-class scientific and industrial communities.

“We are proud to be working with the Government of Quebec, as well as private sector and academic partners, to take innovation in Quebec to the next level."

The company added that the partnership represents a further step in promoting technological development in the Quebec region.

The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator is the fourth of its kind to be announced in the last 12 months, following similar announcements with Cleveland Clinic, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the UK’s Ccience and Technology Facilities Council Hartree Centre.