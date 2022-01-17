DigiPlex joins voluntary European sustainability code

The award-winning Nordic operator said the move will provide a benchmark for its ongoing progress towards achieving the ISO 50001 energy management certification, which it aims to secure in 2023.

This ISO includes targets for energy management and calls for the use of data to "measure results and make better decisions", the IPI-owned Digiplex explained.

Haakon Holm-Knapstad, chief HR and compliance officer at DigiPlex, said: “Although voluntary, the EU Code of Conduct provides a stringent framework to help DigiPlex improve its already industry leading energy efficiency. With over 200 data points reported per site, it helps us prepare the granular data to support precise and effective improvement plans. This same data will be crucial as we approach ISO 50001 certification.”

Launched in 2008, the code has also been signed by A1 Telekom Austria, Zayo Europe, T-Systems, Proximus, Pulsant and Microsoft. Non-ICT sector firms, including Air France, the UK Meteorological Office and Thompson Reuters, as well as a number of universities, also participate.

Signatories begin their commitment with an energy audit and the preparation and implementation of an energy efficiency action plan at each of their data centre sites. While DigiPlex "already operates well below the 1.8 PUE (power usage efficiency) level met by the majority of Code participants", as Capacity has reported PUE figures do not tell the full efficiency story.

That said, Digiplex said it is "continually seeking to further reduce PUE, and other efficiency measures".

Company CEO, Wiljar Nesse, added: “We all need to play our part in decarbonising Europe’s economy. As a leader, it is incumbent on DigiPlex not to rest on its laurels, but to constantly challenge itself to be better, and to inspire others to be better. The EU Code of Conduct is a significant element in our mission to always put sustainability at the core.”

Meanwhile, supporting operators around the world to reduce the carbon impact of cooling, Intel has embarked on a multiyear collaboration with GRC (Green Revolution Cooling).

As part of this work, Intel and GRC's engineering teams are collaborating to test the safety and reliability of immersion cooling technologies, while optimising system performance of immersion-cooled racks powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The two will also work to ensure that as new fluid formulations enter the market, data centers can be confident these fluids meet standards for safety, material compatibility, and thermal performance.

Mohan Kumar, Senior Fellow at Intel Corporation said: “Through this collaboration, we are able to provide customers with custom solutions to meet their computing and cooling needs to help ensure that data centres operate in a more environmentally sensitive way.”