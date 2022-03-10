Enet selects Exa for inter data centre connectivity

The collaboration will enable new high-speed data centre to data centre optical network connections between Dublin and Europe, and onwards across the North Atlantic.

“We’re delighted to announce this new partnership which enables us to deliver the highest quality bandwidth connections from Dublin to a host of major cities across Europe and North America," said Cormac Ryan, commercial director of Enet.

"Ireland is a prime location and ideal hub for an ever-increasing number of organisations looking for a European base and providing this high capacity, data connectivity into and out of Ireland is key to serving the incredible growth in demand for secure international data connections. We’re excited to be able to provide our customers with solutions that enhance international data access given the rise in need for capabilities in data centres and cloud-based applications.”

Enet’s new International Wave service will use Exa Infrastructure’s backhaul network to deliver inter data centre connectivity and provide capacity for bandwidth applications and as traffic volumes continue to grow.

Geographically, the partnership covers over 40 priority data centres in Europe including Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Marseilles and Milan as well as a range of North American routes on the Exa Infrastructure network.

“Our close collaboration with Enet allows its Irish customer base secure access to the Exa high-capacity network where they most need connectivity, predominantly into Europe in line with the increased growth and bandwidth demands we are seeing in today’s market," said Ciaran Delaney, chief operating officer of Exa Infrastructure.

"We are committed to partnerships that enable customers to access to our expansive network and are also committed to investing in strategic expansions and further optimisations and enhancements of our critical Subsea and terrestrial infrastructure.”

The new International Wave service will use Exa Infrastructure’s wavelength services to provide 10Gbps and 100Gbps circuit capacities and deliver large volumes of data for data centre workloads, including ultra-high-definition video content, IoT applications and cloud-based applications.