Cogent joins BDx Singapore facility

Cogent Communications delivers IP transit, dedicated internet access, ethernet transport, SD-WAN and colocation services.

The addition of Cogent as a new carrier in the BDx SIN1 facility means BDx customers will benefit from Cogent’s large footprint, network capabilities and range of services.

“This new agreement with Cogent marks the beginning of a strategic partnership which we look forward to developing,” says Lakshmi Sona Singh, business development director at BDx.

“We are proud that Cogent has chosen BDx to partner with and we are pleased to welcome them into our SIN1 facility. We look forward to expanding our partnership in the near future.”

The SIN1 facility houses 1,500 racks with a 6MW power capacity with a floorplan of 14,400 sq m. It also holds an UpTime Tier 3 Design Certificate, as well as SS564 GreenMark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS certifications.

The company has already begun construction on adding four floors as well as the planned additional incremental capacity of 8MW. In addition, the BDx 360 portal gives customers a holistic view into their infrastructure from any device or location.

In related news November saw HGC Global Communications Limited expand its bandwidth-on-demand (BoD) capability from Hong Kong to Big Data Exchange’s (BDx) Paya Lebar data centre in Singapore.

The news marks HGC’s second SDN-enabled PoP in Singapore that allows the company to provide enterprises with a more flexible, localised way to manage their multi-region connectivity and multi-cloud direct connect with a software-defined network topology.